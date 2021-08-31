Deadline Day Live – Ronaldo deal moves closer as Juve announce details of fee

Everton forward Moise Kean returns to Juventus on an initial two-year loan.

08.24am – Kean is heading back to his former club on an initial two-year loan deal, with a fee of seven million euros (£6m) being paid to Everton. Subject to certain objectives being met during his loan stay, Juve will then buy the 21-year-old – who joined Everton from Juve in 2019 – for 28 million euros (£24m), with three million euros (£2.5m) in possible add-ons.

08.18am – Juventus have moved swiftly to bring in attacking reinforcements following the impending departure of Ronaldo, with the club announcing they have agreed a deal with Everton to bring Italy forward Moise Kean back to Turin.

08.13am – We are still waiting for official confirmation about the deal from the United end but the mouth-watering prospect of one of the game’s greatest players returning to the Premier League is edging ever closer.

07.52am – United will pay an initial 15 million euros (£12.86m) for the Portugal star plus eight million euros (£6.86m) in potential add-ons, the Serie A giants said in a statement.

07.48am – We did not have to wait long for fresh developments on potentially the day’s biggest move, with Juventus having just announced they have reached an agreement with Manchester United for the transfer of Ronaldo.

I would like to thank Arsenal for the opportunity they have given to me and for the warm welcome received by everybody…

7.35am – One player bid farewell to the Premier League on Monday night with Willian leaving Arsenal for Corinthians after a disappointing spell with the Gunners. The 33-year-old Brazil winger, who joined Arsenal from Chelsea 12 months ago, had two more years to run on a deal which has now been terminated by mutual consent. Willian has since penned a message saying he was sorry it did not work out for him at the Emirates.

7.27am – The futures of players such as Bernardo Silva, James Rodriguez, Jules Kounde, Moise Kean, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ainsley Maitland-Niles will also be under the spotlight on what could be another eventful transfer deadline day.

7.24am – Among the biggest moves today is set to be the finalisation of Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Manchester United from Juventus. There could also be a few players leaving Old Trafford, with Daniel James being linked to Everton, Brighton, Leeds and Crystal Palace while West Ham are still keen on Jesse Lingard.

7.20am – Good morning and welcome to the PA news agency’s transfer deadline day blog. Stay here for all the latest news on the final day of the summer window, which will close at 11pm this evening.