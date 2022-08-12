Declan Gallagher banned for St Mirren’s date with Ross County

By published

Scotland v Czech Republic – UEFA Nations League – Group 2 – League B – Hampden Park
(Image credit: Andrew Milligan)

St Mirren’s Declan Gallagher is suspended for the visit of Ross County in the cinch Premiership on Saturday.

The defender was sent off in the first-half of the 4-1 defeat against Pittodrie last weekend.

Scott Tanser remains out with what is thought to be a combination of a hamstring and back injury.

Ross County defender Connor Randall drops out after suffering a serious injury against Celtic.

The full-back suffered a fractured bone in his leg.

Winger William Akio remains on the sidelines following knee surgery.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

PA Staff