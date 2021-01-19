Defender Jackson Longridge returns to Livingston

Livingston have re-signed defender Jackson Longridge.

The left-back has signed for two-and-a-half years after leaving Bradford.

The 25-year-old made 122 appearances for Livi before leaving for Dunfermline, having helped the West Lothian side to promotion to the Scottish Premiership in 2018.

After a season in Fife, Longridge moved to West Yorkshire but only made 10 appearances for Bradford and did not start a league game, going on loan to Torquay in the early part of 2020.

Manager David Martindale told Livingston’s website: “I’m delighted to welcome Jacko back to the club where he played a massive part in our back-to-back promotions.

“I was disappointed to lose Jackson when we got promoted to the Premiership as I felt he could have played a big part at the club in the seasons to follow.

“Jackson really epitomises everything about what we look for in a player at Livingston. He trains every day like it’s his last and he gives you everything on the park and is a terrific team player.

“I’m looking forward to seeing Jacko develop with us over the coming seasons and am delighted to have him on board.

“He is a good lad on and off the park and is an infectious personality around the club.”