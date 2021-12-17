Defender Taylor Moore keen for more playing time with Hearts

Taylor Moore admits trying to force his way into the centre of Hearts’ defence has proved to be a formidable task this season.

The 24-year-old Englishman joined on loan from Bristol City in the summer but has found his opportunities limited by the excellent form of regular back three John Souttar, Craig Halkett and Stephen Kingsley.

Moore has been restricted to just five starts, mostly at right-back or right-wing-back, and is eager to play more regularly.

He said: “It’s been very stop-start but I’m enjoying my football more than I have done for the past few years. It’s been difficult sometimes.

“When you come on loan, you’ve got to accept that you’re not suddenly going to play, especially when the boys in front of you are doing so well. I’ve had a conversation with the manager to tell him that I want to be in the team. Sometimes it’s frustrating but I understand that’s the nature of football.

“When I’ve played, I’ve been happy with the way I’ve played. It’s been a good experience playing right-back, right-wing-back and centre-back. I don’t think that was ever the plan but I’ve told the manager whenever I’ve spoken to him that I will play anywhere and I will give 100 per cent. I just want to play.

“With my personal performances I’ve been enjoying it, but I feel there’s still a lot more to come, especially playing my own position.

“My favourite position is right-centre-back or anywhere across the back three, really. But I’m the first to admit that the three boys who have been playing have been outstanding. Sometimes you’ve just got to wait for your opportunity and none of them are giving me any opportunities. They’re doing really well and I’m really pleased for them but unfortunately that’s the way football is sometimes.

“I’m competing directly with John Souttar who is one of best, if not the top defender in the country right now. Alongside him, we’ve obviously got Craig Halkett, who has been outstanding and was again on Sunday, and then there’s Stephen Kingsley who has been outstanding and keeps scoring goals. Hopefully I get a bit of luck soon.”

Despite not getting as much game time as he would like, Moore hinted he is open to the idea of a permanent move to Hearts.

He said: “I’ve got 18 months left on my contract at Bristol City, so I’m pretty open-minded. I think the ultimate decision will come down to Bristol City but I’m 25 in the summer and I’ve been there for a while.

“They will make a decision based on what makes all parties happy. I definitely feel settled in Edinburgh. I’ve been so impressed with everything at the club from day one. Sometimes it just feels right, and it definitely does with Hearts, but we’ll just wait and see what happens.”