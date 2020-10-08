Defender Tommie Hoban handed contract until end of season by Aberdeen

Aberdeen have have rewarded Tommie Hoban with a new deal stretching to the end of the season after seeing the defender put 18 months of injury hell behind him.

The 26-year-old former Watford defender returned to the Granite City at the start of this season on a short-term contract after a previous loan stint the campaign before last was wrecked by a ruptured cruciate ligament.

The former Republic of Ireland youth international was left with a lengthy road back to full fitness after suffering the serious knee injury in a clash with St Mirren back in February last year.

He was left without a club when Watford opted against renewing his Vicarage Road contract last summer.

But the Dons agreed to stand by the former Arsenal trainee, offering him help with his rehabilitation before Derek McInnes handed him a short-term contract running to January.

Now having registered five starts and two substitute appearances for the Reds this term, McInnes – who needs extra defensive cover after the sale of Scott McKenna to Nottingham Forest – has dealt Hoban an extension until May.

“I’m delighted to have Tommie signed up for the rest of the campaign,” said the Pittodrie boss. “I’ve been really impressed with how he has performed, and he deserves a lot of credit for battling back from a serious injury.

“Hopefully in the months ahead we can have another conversation about extending his time with us further but for now, I’m pleased he has committed until the end of the season.”