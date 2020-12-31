Dejphon Chansiri vows to get right man for Sheff Wed after Tony Pulis ‘mistake’

Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri has claimed hiring Tony Pulis was a “mistake” he will not make again when recruiting his successor.

The Owls host Derby on Friday night still on the hunt for a new manager after Pulis was sacked on Monday.

Neil Thompson will continue in temporary charge against the Rams, having guided Wednesday to a 2-1 win over Middlesbrough less than 24 hours after Pulis’ dismissal.

The former Stoke, West Brom and Crystal Palace boss was only appointed in November but registered just one win in 10 matches.

Chansiri held an online press conference on Thursday morning at which he discussed the search for a new manager.

Chansiri told reporters: “I need to bring in the right one. I thought Pulis was the right one but I was totally wrong. I can’t make a mistake this time.

“After I sacked Pulis, many offers came in but I can only choose one. I need to make sure it is the right one. We are still working. I will try to make a decision as soon as possible.

“My people need to help me make a shortlist and then we’ll look at it. Then we’ll start to interview.

“This time we need to think more and more. I don’t want any surprises again.”

Preparing for our first game of 2021 🦉#swfcpic.twitter.com/xsVaGmi9Yw— Sheffield Wednesday (@swfc) December 31, 2020

Chansiri, whose family owns Thai Union Frozen Group, is searching for a sixth manager in as many years following his takeover in 2015.

Pulis arrived at Hillsborough looking to emulate the success he had at Stoke, eventually guiding them to promotion to the Premier League in 2008.

The PA news agency understands Pulis was left surprised and disappointed by the decision, having always shown Chansiri great respect.

Tony Pulis left Sheffield Wednesday after just 45 days in charge (Nick Potts/PA)

The 62-year-old felt he had a good working relationship with all of the players and club staff.

Pulis wanted to leave with dignity and respect, and had offered to depart on mutually-agreed terms, which would have meant him relinquishing any pay-off, but instead was dismissed just 45 days after his appointment.

The Owls remain in the relegation zone but first-half goals from Callum Paterson and Liam Shaw against Boro made it three games unbeaten.

“All the games coming up are important for us right now if we want to keep climbing up the table and put ourselves in a better position to finish in the highest place we can.”@WayneRooney 👊— Derby County (@dcfcofficial) December 31, 2020

Derby are also without a permanent manager with Wayne Rooney currently at the helm.

The former England captain has overseen three wins and four draws from eight matches, including a 4-0 thumping of Birmingham on Tuesday.

Rooney told Rams TV: “We have just come out of the bottom three, but I have full confidence and belief in this team that we will keep climbing the table.

“All the games coming up are important for us right now if we want to keep climbing up the table and put ourselves in a better position to finish in the highest place we can.”