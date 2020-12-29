Delighted Carlos Corberan savours last-gasp winner

Huddersfield boss Carlos Corberan praised his side’s resilience as they survived a late Blackburn equaliser to find a 2-1 win at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Naby Sarr was the hero, heading home a corner early in the second half and, after Rovers sub Sam Gallagher thought he had stolen a point, controlling Pipa’s exquisite chipped pass to fire home a winner.

“We are delighted,” said the Terriers boss. “We had the ball a lot in their half which is pleasing and we were good again from set-pieces.

“The first goal from a corner was very pleasing and we need to try to use all those options we have, we have specialists in those situations in our coaching team and it is something that we work on a lot in training.

“We analyse these situations. Sometimes like today they work, sometimes they don’t but overall I am very happy with the players. That second half was much better with a compact defence.

“Naby made a big contribution and he is very important to the team. Sometimes we are better when we play on the counter-attack.

“At the end we found the goal in that difficult moment after the equaliser but I was thinking we were in control of the game.

“Every game in the Championship is tough, the points are all important. Today it was important to see a reaction after a defeat and it was an important day for us today. The team did really well to break their high press.”

Blackburn have won just once in their last seven away from home and manager Tony Mowbray was frustrated to see it slip after such a late equaliser.

“I thought we deserved a point, we knew they were a good football team and that it was not going to be easy,” he said.

“We had opportunities. We should have been 1-0 up in the first minute. We snatched at chances, and their keeper made great a save from (Adam) Armstrong.

“We worked a lot on defending their corner and they score straight from a corner, with a header into an empty net. That is hugely disappointing and not like us.

“To lose it is a huge disappointment, and our dressing room is a pretty angry place to be honest. But we have to take it on the chin. The players are angry and I question them sometimes when we are missing that bit of raw determination.

“We need to turn the corner and start winning games.

“Were we too expansive? We had everyone back on both goals. We threatened their goal but it is just not going in at the moment.

“We are all disappointed and frustrated. The game has gone now. It was a good football match and they are a good team, and move the ball well.

“I don’t know what our backline next game will look like until we look at scans tomorrow of the players who came off. I’m not a doctor but the players came off because they didn’t feel they could continue.

“(Tom) Trybull was a clash of knees, Daniel (Ayala) was a muscle strain.”