Derek Gaston saves Arbroath in Queen of the South stalemate
By PA Staff published
Arbroath were grateful to goalkeeper Derek Gaston as the leaders drew 0-0 away at managerless cinch Championship basement boys Queen of the South.
After a cagey opening spell, which saw home striker Lee Connelly go off with an injury, it was Queens who had two chances as Ruari Paton and Innes Cameron both failed with headers.
Craig Wighton then registered Arbroath’s first shot on target of the afternoon just before the break but the first half ended goalless.
The home side – who parted company with Allan Johnston last week – had the better of it after the interval, with Gaston forced into saves by Kieran McKechnie and Aidan Fitzpatrick before he turned Shea Gordon’s effort onto the crossbar.
Ricky Little then had to head a McKechnie shot off the line in stoppage time as Arbroath saw their lead at the top of the table reduced to goal difference.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.