Diogo Jota absent again as Wolves host Newcastle

Wolves will be without forward Diogo Jota again for the Premier League visit of Newcastle.

Jota picked up a dead leg during the defeat at Watford on New Year’s Day, and will have further scans to determine the extent of the problem.

Patrick Cutrone appears set to join Fiorentina, but midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White is available for selection having now recovered from a back problem. Defender Willy Boly has stepped up his own rehabilitation following a fractured ankle.

Newcastle head coach Steve Bruce has had mixed fortunes on the injury front ahead of the trip to Molineux.

Defenders Paul Dummett and Jetro Willems (both groin) and Ciaran Clark (calf), as well as strikers Andy Carroll (hamstring), Miguel Almiron (groin) and Dwight Gayle (muscle injury), are all fit.

However, defenders Fabian Schar and Javier Manquillo (both hamstring) and Jamaal Lascelles (fractured tibia) are out, as is midfielder Jonjo Shelvey and striker Allan Saint-Maximin (both hamstring), while wing-back DeAndre Yedlin (knee) and midfielder Ki Sung-yueng and frontman Yoshinori Muto (both knocks) are doubts.

Wolves Provisional squad: Patricio, Doherty, Bennett, Coady, Jonny, Saiss, Moutinho, Dendoncker, Neto, Jimenez, Traore, Ruddy, Vinagre, Kilman, Neves, Otasowie, Ashley-Seal, Gibbs-White

Newcastle provisional squad: Dubravka, Darlow, Dummett, Willems, Yedlin, Krafth, Fernandez, Lejeune, Clark, Hayden, Ki, S Longstaff, M Longstaff, Atsu, Almiron, Joelinton, Carroll, Gayle.