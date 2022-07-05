Divock Origi joins AC Milan after leaving Liverpool
By PA Staff published
Former Liverpool striker Divock Origi has signed a four-year contract with AC Milan.
The 27-year-old left Anfield after six years when his deal expired this summer, having scored 41 times in 175 matches with his goals in the semi-final and final of the 2018-2019 Champions League proving decisive in winning the club’s sixth European Cup.
“Origi is intelligent and I expect a lot from him,” Milan boss Stefano Pioli told a press conference before the Belgium international’s long-expected arrival.
“I don’t have a starting XI in my head because we have too many matches coming up to consider the possibility of someone playing all 21 fixtures from August 13 to November 16.
“We’ll have two strong players with different characteristics up front. This is a very important aspect in such a tactical league.”
