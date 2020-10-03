Dominic Calvert-Lewin cannot stop scoring as Everton march on

Dominic Calvert-Lewin celebrated his first call-up to the England senior squad by scoring in his fourth successive Premier League match as Everton beat Brighton 4-2.

The 23-year-old netted his ninth goal of the season with a first-half header and paved the way for Carlo Ancelotti’s side to return to the top of the table for at least 24 hours.

But it was a less impressive afternoon for Calvert-Lewin’s international team-mate Jordan Pickford, who flapped at Leandro Trossard’s volley and allowed Neal Maupay to haul the Seagulls back on level terms.

Pickford’s blushes were spared by Yerry Mina’s first Goodison Park goal six minutes later, then James Rodriguez scored twice after half-time before Yves Bissouma volleyed an injury-time consolation for the visitors.

Ben Chilwell scored one and set up another as he started his Chelsea career in style in a 4-0 win over Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge.

The £45million signing from Leicester drilled home the opener after 50 minutes following a neat Tammy Abraham flick-on, then laid on the cross from which Kurt Zouma headed his side’s second after 66 minutes.

Ben Chilwell starred as Chelsea thrashed Crystal Palace (Neil Hall/PA)

Chilwell’s accuracy from set-pieces caused off-colour Palace problems from the start but there was some frustration from Frank Lampard’s men that they ended the first half goalless.

Kai Havertz and Timo Werner had their moments but ultimately it was the 23-year-old’s intervention that sealed the home side’s return to form.

Abraham missed the chance to make it 3-0 but two Jorginho penalties within the space of four minutes late on gave Chelsea the emphatic win their performance deserved.

Rodrigo scored as Leeds grabbed a point against Manchester City (Jason Cairnduff/PA)

Leeds and Manchester City shared the spoils after a thrilling 1-1 draw at a rain-lashed Elland Road.

City dominated the opening exchanges of a high-octane showdown but only had Raheem Sterling’s 17th minute strike to show for their efforts, while Kevin De Bruyne struck the woodwork.

Debut boy Ruben Dias impressed for Pep Guardiola’s side but Marcelo Bielsa’s men grew in confidence and created plenty of chances of their own.

Callum Wilson scored twice in Newcastle’s win over Burnley (Peter Powell/PA)

Their deserved equaliser arrived midway through the second half when Ederson made a mess of collecting a Kalvin Phillips corner and Rodrigo swept the ball into an empty net.

Callum Wilson scored twice to seal a 3-1 win for Newcastle over Burnley at St James’s Park.

Allan Saint-Maximin had given the Magpies a 14th-minute lead but Sean Dyche’s side drew level through a fine volley from Ashley Westwood.

But Wilson continued his bright start on Tyneside by putting his side back in the lead in the 65th minute before converting a 78th-minute penalty to make the game safe.