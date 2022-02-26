Don Cowie tips Ross County for top six place after victory over St Johnstone

Assistant manager Don Cowie said Ross County were looking to finish in the cinch premiership top six before the split after the 3-1 win over St Johnstone.

The victory moved the Staggies seven points clear of the relegation zone and only four points behind Livingston in sixth with five games remaining before the split.

Cowie said for a long time County have been looking below rather than above them and believes finishing in the top six is a realistic aim for the club.

He said: “Any win is huge, we just keep doing what we are doing and it allows us to join that group that are fighting for the top six.

“That is no disrespect to any team in the league and we believe that we are in good form.

“We are in a group where there is a lot to play for and we will look forward to a difficult game against Motherwell on Wednesday.”

Speaking about coming from behind to beat St Johnstone, Cowie said: “Historically it is not something we have been renowned for that when we go a goal down to turn things around.

“But in this group there is a real togetherness. In the second half we stuck our necks out and that is what we do as the game went on, we showed great energy and were deserved winners.”

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson was disappointed his players looked so fragile after conceding the equaliser and said they deserved to lose the match.

After a good run of form, he believes his players appeared to admit defeat and did not put up much of a fight.

“You have got to put them under pressure and play more forward and got to take people on and attack them,” he said.

“I thought we played safe and went into our shell.

“We tried to make attacking changes and couldn’t have had more attacking players on the bench.

“I was disappointed we didn’t put them under pressure because we should have.

“We did in the first half and we refused to do that in the second half.

“It disappoints me but doesn’t surprise me, I was disappointed with the goals and losing the confidence which was fragile.

“In the second half we were a shadow of ourselves. We had managed to get a lot of points previously and this was such a huge game.

“They weren’t hungry enough to stop their goals or find goals and be positive.

“There are five games until the split, I’d rather go down being positive rather than what we showed in the second half.”