Dougie Imrie takes up Livingston role following Hamilton departure

Dougie Imrie has joined Livingston’s coaching staff after leaving Hamilton.

The former Accies player joins as first-team coach and the club’s head of academy professional programmes as Livi step up the return of their youth set-up.

The West Lothian club earlier announced that assistant manager Liam Fox had moved on, along with goalkeeping coach Tony Caig.

Livi manager David Martindale said: “Unfortunately, Dougie fell victim to Hamilton’s relegation to the Championship, hence why he is available.

“I felt it was too good an opportunity to turn down as Dougie brings a wealth of coaching and experience within the Club Academy Scotland programme and has worked with Hamilton as first-team coach since hanging up his boots.”