Draw dents Liverpool title bid while Watford suffer relegation

Liverpool saw their Premier League title ambitions dented after being held to a 1-1 draw by Tottenham, while Watford were relegated following defeat at Crystal Palace.

With rivals Manchester City not in action until Sunday, the Reds were looking to edge clear at the top once again.

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk headed against the crossbar from a corner, before Spurs midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s low strike hit the outside of the post at the other end.

Son Heung-min broke the deadlock in the 55th minute when he tapped in after good build-up play from Harry Kane to release Ryan Sessegnon down the left.

Liverpool – undefeated in the Premier League at Anfield since March last year – equalised through Luis Diaz’s deflected strike in the 74th minute.

Jurgen Klopp’s side, though, could not conjure a winner and while they move above City on goal difference, it remains to be seen how crucial the dropped points could prove to be.

Watford had earlier needed to win to avoid following Norwich straight back to the Sky Bet Championship, but were beaten 1-0 at Selhurst Park in a game they finished with 10 men.

Wilfried Zaha put the Eagles ahead from the penalty spot in the 31st minute for his 14th goal of the season.

Watford had defender Hassane Kamara sent off for a second yellow card with 20 minutes left as they dropped back down after just one campaign in the top flight.

Manchester United suffered a humiliating 4-0 defeat at Brighton as their Premier League campaign to forget laboured on.

Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo gave the Seagulls a deserved 15th-minute lead, drilling in his first goal for the club.

Marc Cucurella also got his Brighton account up and running when the Spaniard made it 2-0 four minutes into the second half.

United were then hit again with two quick goals just before the hour.

Pascal Gross scored a third from close range and Leandro Trossard bundled in, with the effort allowed to stand following a VAR check for possible handball, which completed another miserable afternoon for interim manager Ralf Rangnick.

Burnley’s survival bid suffered a setback after losing 3-1 at home to Aston Villa.

The Clarets had pulled themselves out of the relegation zone following an upturn in fortunes under interim boss Mike Jackson – but will be looking anxiously over their shoulder again.

Danny Ings set Villa on their way after seven minutes, before Emi Buendia doubled the lead with a deflected effort just after the half-hour.

Burnley had defender James Tarkowski forced off by injury early in the second half, and fell further behind when Ollie Watkins headed in Villa’s third after 52 minutes.

Substitute Maxwel Cornet scored a stoppage-time consolation goal for Burnley, who remain 16th, two points clear of Everton – but having now played two matches more.

Prospective Chelsea owner Todd Boehly was in the stands at Stamford Bridge (Adam Davy/PA)

Chelsea saw Wolves fight back to draw 2-2 at Stamford Bridge, where prospective new owner Todd Boehly was watching on.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Timo Werner both saw first-half efforts ruled out, before Romelu Lukaku did put Chelsea ahead from a 56th-minute penalty.

The Belgium forward quickly added a second to double the Blues’ lead just two minutes later.

Francisco Trincao fired in a fine 18-yard effort to drag Wolves back into the match with 11 minutes left.

And there was more late drama when Conor Coady headed in an equaliser deep into stoppage time to earn Wolves a point.

Brentford, the only one of the promoted sides set to stay up, saw off Southampton 3-0.

Bees captain Pontus Jansson broke the deadlock after 13 minutes and the home side doubled their advantage just seconds later through Yoane Wissa.

Southampton midfielder Adam Armstrong saw his smart finish ruled out for offside towards the end of the first half.

Defender Kristoffer Ajer scored Brentford’s third with 11 minutes left, his first goal for the club since signing from Celtic during the summer.