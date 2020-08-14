Drey Wright missing for Hibernian
By PA Staff
Drey Wright is the only absentee from the Hibernian squad for the visit of Motherwell.
The former St Johnstone winger is still struggling with a thigh strain.
Midfielder Steve Mallan has been back in full training this week following a knee injury.
Former Kilmarnock full-back Stephen O’Donnell goes straight into the Motherwell squad after signing on Thursday.
The Scotland international had been training with Hamilton in recent weeks.
Liam Donnelly (knee), Nathan McGinley (groin), Jake Carroll (Achilles) and Charles Dunne (groin) remain out but forward Callum Lang returns from suspension.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.