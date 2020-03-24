Dumbarton players and staff agree to have portion of wages deferred

Dumbarton chairman John Steele has praised players and staff for their support after the club implemented a plan to defer half of their wages.

The Ladbrokes League One club approached employees last Thursday with the request and gave them until Monday to consider the proposal and share any concerns with manager Jim Duffy.

The Sons have now confirmed the policy has been introduced in a bid to steer the club through the shutdown of football through the coronavirus outbreak.

Jim Duffy’s players have agreed to defer wages (PA)

Steele said on the club’s official website: “The players and staff supporting us here is a great help and very much appreciated.

“I really do value their co-operation and it says a lot about them both as professionals and as people that they have been agreeable on this.”

Dumbarton also launched a crowdfunding appeal last week and more than 100 supporters had raised more than £8,000 – almost a third of the target – by mid-afternoon on Tuesday.

WE ARE 30 PER CENT OF THE WAY TO OUR TARGET!— Dumbarton FC (@Dumbartonfc) March 23, 2020

Steele said: “Our supporters have also been sensational. All plaudits have to go to them. The response we’ve had to the crowdfunding appeal has been absolutely fantastic.

“We’re going to have to encourage them to keep helping out and keep supporting the club and the initiatives we are set to launch over the coming weeks.

“I’m delighted to see the club getting the plaudits for taking the first steps, and I’m delighted to see the local community and the wider football community supporting the club at its time of need.”