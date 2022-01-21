Duncan Ferguson will make changes to the Everton team
By PA Staff published
Everton caretaker manager Duncan Ferguson has promised changes for the visit of Aston Villa as he bids to turn around a run of one win in 13 matches which led to Rafael Benitez’s sacking.
The Scot, in his second temporary spell in charge, has a virtually fully-fit squad to choose from, with Fabian Delph the only short-term absentee.
Fellow midfielder Tom Davies is out until March after a knee operation.
Villa have John McGinn available for their trip to Goodison Park after suspension.
The midfielder sat out Saturday’s 2-2 comeback draw against Manchester United and Lucas Digne makes a swift return to Everton following his move to Villa this month.
Ezri Konsa is a doubt with a hip injury while Trezeguet is on international duty with Egypt and Leon Bailey (hamstring) and Marvelous Nakamba (knee) are out.
Everton provisional squad: Pickford, Coleman, Mina, Keane, Godfrey, Townsend, Allan, Doucoure, Gray, Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison, Begovic, Kenny, Patterson, Holgate, Mykolenko, Gomes, Gbamin, Gordon, Rondon, El Ghazi.
Aston Villa provisional squad: Martinez, Steer, Cash, Mings, Konsa, Hause, Targett, Digne, Luiz, Sanson, McGinn, Ramsey, Chukwuemeka, Young, Traore, Buendia, Coutinho, Archer, Ings, Watkins.
