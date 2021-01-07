Duncan Watmore commits to Middlesbrough until 2023

Duncan Watmore has ended speculation over his future by signing a two-and-a-half-year deal with Middlesbrough.

The 26-year-old has scored five goals in eight appearances for Sky Bet Championship Boro after joining on a short-term contract in November.

Former Sunderland striker Watmore had been linked with Premier League duo Burnley and West Brom after proving his fitness following his return from two serious cruciate ligament injuries and manager Neil Warnock was happy to have reached agreement.

He told the club’s official website: “We’re delighted to get him on board. I don’t think it was ever in doubt that he would sign with us because he has loved every minute of it here so far.

“He gets on with the players and the staff and he is really enjoying himself.

“He’s a real good lad. We’re looking forward to having him here on a longer-term basis now and hopefully seeing him score plenty more goals for the club.”

Watmore, whose existing deal was due to expire later this month, made his debut in 3-0 win over Derby on November 25 and scored twice against both Swansea and Millwall last month.