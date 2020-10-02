Dundalk paired with Arsenal in Europa League group phase

Dundalk can look forward to a trip to London after being paired against Arsenal in the Europa League group phase.

The Irish side secured their place with a victory over Faroese outfit KI Klaksvik in the final qualifying round, and will now face the Gunners home and away in Group B.

Dundalk will play their opening group game at home against Norwegian side Molde on October 22 and play Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on October 29.

🗣️ Filippo Giovagnoli is looking forward to testing himself against Arsenal in the group stages of the Europa League.#CmonTheTown#UELpic.twitter.com/4VeyYsDHD6— DundalkFC (@DundalkFC) October 2, 2020

“It’s super-exciting. The way Arsenal play is amazing and Mikel Arteta is something special,” Dundalk head coach Filippo Giovagnoli told the club’s official website.

“It will be amazing to play against a coach like that. It will be a challenge, of course, but we must make sure we have fun and enjoy it.”

Arsenal launch their campaign in Austria against Rapid Vienna on October 22.

Celtic and Rangers were drawn against sides with great European pedigree, with the Hoops facing seven-times European Cup winners AC Milan in their opening game at home on October 22 and the Light Blues set for a trip to Standard Liege in their opening group match.

Celtic, who were losing UEFA Cup finalists in 2003, will also face Czech side Sparta Prague and French club Lille, whom they play away on October 29, in Group H.

Neil Lennon’s side dropped into the Europa League qualifiers after being knocked out of the 2020-21 Champions League by Ferencvaros of Hungary.

Celtic and AC Milan are set for another meeting, after clashing in the 2013-14 Champions League group stage (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Rangers face Polish side Lech Poznan at Ibrox in their opening home game in Group D on October 29, and have a trip to Lisbon to play Benfica on November 5.

Gers boss Steven Gerrard said: “I would be disappointed if we don’t get out of the group because the players have shown over the last couple of years that we have got to a level in Europe that we are a tough nut to crack and we have shown amazing quality going forward as well.”

Tottenham, UEFA Cup winners in 1972 and 1984, have been drawn against Bulgarian side Ludogorets, LASK of Austria and Royal Antwerp from Belgium in Group J.

Jose Mourinho’s men, who secured their place in the group phase after a 7-2 victory over Israeli side Maccabi Haifa on Thursday night, take on LASK at home in their opening group game on October 22 and head to Antwerp the following week.

Harry Kane’s hat-trick helped Spurs secure a place in the group phase (Clive Rose/PA)

The final Premier League representatives, Leicester, will take on Braga of Portugal, Greek side AEK Athens and Zorya Luhansk from Ukraine in Group G.

Brendan Rodgers’ side will play Zorya Luhansk in their first game at the King Power Stadium on October 22 before travelling to Athens seven days later.

Prior to the draw, Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku was named the best player in the 2019-20 Europa League.

The Belgian forward’s goals were crucial to Inter reaching the final, but his own goal proved decisive in a thrilling final defeat to Sevilla in Cologne in August.