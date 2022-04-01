Dundee have doubts over Charlie Adam for visit of Aberdeen

By published

Dundee v Kilmarnock – Scottish Premiership Play-Off Finals – First Leg – Kilmac Stadium
(Image credit: Andrew Milligan)

Dundee skipper Charlie Adam is a doubt for the cinch Premiership bottom club’s clash with Aberdeen.

Lee Ashcroft (hamstring) and Cillian Sheridan (Achilles) are out for the season while Adam Legzdins (knee) remains out too.

Matty Kennedy remains out of the Aberdeen squad with a back issue.

Dylan McGeouch is unlikely to feature due to a slight niggle while Adam Montgomery’s hamstring problem means he is still out for another three or four weeks.

Mikey Devlin (ankle) remains on the sidelines.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

PA Staff