Dundee manager James McPake accepts one-match touchline ban

Dundee manager James McPake has accepted a one-match suspension following his complaints at the end of Saturday’s defeat by Rangers.

McPake will serve the touchline ban when Dundee take on St Johnstone in Perth on Saturday.

The former Dundee defender had received a misconduct charge from the Scottish Football Association after arguing with referee Bobby Madden after the final whistle.

McPake felt Jon McLaughlin should have been sent off instead of booked after bringing down Paul McMullan inside the box before the Rangers goalkeeper saved Jason Cummings’ penalty.

He said after the game: “I got an explanation out of Bobby. I have a fantastic relationship with Bobby.

“In the end, he became unapproachable and said, ‘I am not speaking to you about it, I can’t talk about an incident’ and then you get the, ‘you missed the penalty anyway’ shout. We know that, I watched it.”