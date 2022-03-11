Dundee United hope to have players back to face Celtic in the Scottish Cup
By PA Staff published
Dundee United hope to have Charlie Mulgrew, Dylan Levitt and Tony Watt back to face Celtic in the Scottish Cup quarter-finals at Tannadice on Monday.
Skipper Ryan Edwards is also expected to feature after suffering a broken nose against Hearts last weekend.
Peter Pawlett has been ruled out for the season after being booked in for Achilles surgery.
Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou expects to have the same squad that he had at his disposal for Sunday’s win at Livingston.
Midfielder David Turnbull should start training next week as he takes the next step in the recovery from a hamstring injury which has kept him out since December.
Striker Kyogo Furuhashi remains on the sidelines following a hamstring tear.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.