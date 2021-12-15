Dundee United hoping Rangers game will go ahead despite Covid-19 scare
By PA Staff published
Dundee United are confident Saturday’s match against Rangers will go ahead despite the club cancelling Wednesday’s training session at their St Andrews base due to a Covid-19 scare.
The Tannadice club are awaiting the results of PCR tests after a positive lateral flow was returned within the squad.
The situation will become clearer on Thursday but United are optimistic there is no threat to their trip to Ibrox at the weekend.
If a team has 13 players, including a goalkeeper, over the age of 18, they are obliged to fulfil the fixture.
