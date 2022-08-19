Dundee United set to have Dylan Levitt back for St Mirren visit after knock

Midfielder Dylan Levitt is set to return to the Dundee United squad for the cinch Premiership game against St Mirren at Tannadice.

The former Manchester United youngster returned to training following a knock while Logan Chalmers has recovered from a hamstring problem.

Long-term absentee Peter Pawlett (Achilles) is still out.

St Mirren defender Declan Gallagher is available again following a one-game ban.

Attacker Toyosi Olusanya is out for a period of time with a broken toe.

Defender Scott Tanser is on his way back from a combination of a hamstring and back injury but is touch and go for this weekend’s game.