Dundee United-St Johnstone called off due to frozen pitch
By PA Staff
Dundee United’s Scottish Premiership clash with St Johnstone has been postponed because of a frozen pitch.
The game was called off just under two hours before the scheduled 3pm kick-off following a second pitch inspection at Tannadice.
United wrote on Twitter: “After a pitch inspection by the match referee, today’s game has been postponed due to a small area of the pitch still not being sufficiently thawed out.”
The game has been rearranged for Tuesday evening with a 6.30pm kick-off.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.