Dundee United waiting on Liam Smith and Kai Fotheringham
By PA Staff published
Dundee United boss Tam Courts has a couple of concerns for the cinch Premiership game against St Mirren on Tuesday night.
Liam Smith (knee) and Kai Fotheringham (ankle) are struggling for fitness.
Carljohan Eriksson, the 26-year-old Finland goalkeeper who joined as a free agent from Swedish top-flight side Mjallby, is available.
St Mirren boss Jim Goodwin was happy to reveal a much healthier squad for the trip to Tannadice.
The Buddies were stricken by numerous Covid-19 issues before the winter break, which has also allowed injuries to clear up with Eamonn Brophy back from a hamstring problem.
However, defender Conor McCarthy is still out with an ankle injury.
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.