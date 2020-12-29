Dundee up to third with comeback victory over Alloa

Dundee came from behind to pick up a 3-1 home win over lowly Alloa that lifts them to third in the Scottish Championship.

The Dens Park pitch passed a late inspection following concerns over frost on the playing surface, but it was the home side themselves who were caught cold when Alloa went in front in the 11th minute.

After Charlie Adam squandered a good opportunity at one end, Steven Hetherington capitalised on Christie Elliott’s loose headed back pass at the other to steal in and fire under Jack Hamilton for the lead.

Goalkeeper Reece Willison kept out Osman Sow to preserve the Alloa lead at half-time, but he was unable to keep the Swede at bay after the break.

Sow met Elliott’s 49th-minute cross at the back post and steered his effort home despite the best efforts of Willison.

And the hosts were in front five minutes later, when Liam Fontaine got on the end of Adam’s corner, before Sow wrapped up the three points with his second in the 73rd minute, plunging Alloa into the bottom two.