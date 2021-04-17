Dunfermline beat Queen of the South to move into play-off places

Dunfermline moved into the Scottish Championship play-off places with a 3-1 victory over Queen of the South.

Goals from Kevin O’Hara, Fraser Murray and Ewan Henderson helped Athletic move above Inverness, with James Maxwell responding for the visitors.

Dom Thomas saw an effort well saved by Rohan Ferguson in the ninth minute but just a minute later he had a hand in the opener as O’Hara tucked away a rebound from his shot.

The midfielder was flying and he forced Ferguson into two further saves in the opening 20 minutes as Dunfermline dominated the first half.

There were no further goals until Murray scored from inside the box with eight minutes to go but Maxwell converted from close range in the 87th minute to set up a tense finish.

Henderson then completed the scoring in stoppage-time as he converted a counter attack after good work from O’Hara and Thomas.