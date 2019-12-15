Dwight McNeil reveals the player he models himself on

Dwight McNeil's emergence has added youth and flair to Sean Dyche's aggressive, industrious Burnley side.

His direct running and wand of a left foot have made him a perfect foil for Chris Wood and Ashley Barnes, with four assists already this season - he managed five in the entirety of last year.

It's maybe no surprise McNeil has developed in such a way. In an interview with The Guardian, he revealed he models his game on another left-footed winger - Ryan Giggs

"I used to watch everything he did," he said.

"Direct dribbles past people, crosses, goals, leadership, I just lapped it up. I was a United fan anyway, and so was my brother Bailey, but whereas he used to change the name on the back of his shirt quite often, every time United bought someone exciting or new, I just stuck with Giggs all the way through."

McNeil was part of Manchester United's youth team from the age of 5 until being released at 14. However, it was then that he was offered a six-week trial at Burnley. Speaking about the disappointment of being let go by your boyhood club, McNeil claims it helped him become the player he is now:

"Everyone has setbacks in life and even at a young age you have to deal with them. Personally I became more demanding of myself from age 14 onwards, more driven to succeed, so I suppose it was character-building in a way."

Sean Dyche has been very philosophical about his young charge's future, saying he expects him to outgrow Burnley and move to a bigger club:

"We want him to get recognition because he deserves it, he’s a very good player."

"He remains very humble, he remains driven to what he wants to do and they’re important qualities. He’s got to remain like that to really go to the top, first of all with us. I think he can go beyond us and can go on to pastures new at a higher level of club."

