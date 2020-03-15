Burnley boss Sean Dyche admits Dwight McNeil could move to Manchester United this summer

Sean Dyche says Burnley would struggle to resist a significant offer for winger Dwight McNeil.

The 20-year-old has been linked with a move to Manchester United after continuing his impressive development this season.

And while Dyche says there is no financial pressure on the Clarets to sell one of their prized assets, he concedes that his club are not operating on the same level as the likes of United.

“There’s a reality when players come in, particularly when we’ve developed them as lower-league players for less money or the likes of Dwight McNeil.

“At some point those players, not all of them, but some of them get to a point where the club will sell them.

“Just by the natural economics they’re going to go ‘well, OK, what did we bring that player in for and what’s the offer?’. The difference is that offer is now stretched because we don’t actually need the money.

“In the past, we always had to do certain things. Now we don’t have to do them because we’re in a very strong financial position.

“Keano [Michael Keane] went [to Everton] and it was a case of we can’t refuse that money. Now we can. That’s the difference, although the basic principle is still there.

"If a player does so, so well and enough big interest comes from the top of the market, the chances are at some point that situation breaks and that player goes.

“It’s part of the reality of the club, we’re not giants in the Premier League. We can’t pay the wages that other clubs pay and some of the numbers that these players get are astronomical. They’re miles above what we can pay.

“When that moment comes, I have to factor that in a little bit as well and say ‘look, this is a chance for them to go and get whatever that may be and we can’t compete with that’.

“The business comes first, of course, but there’s also a bit of moral fibre there and we can’t stop a player from having that opportunity.

“But I can assure you it will only happen if the numbers are correct. The numbers now in our world are high and we’re in a position to say no, we don’t need to sell anyone.

"So if anyone wants to come for any of our players, they had better have a war chest.”

READ MORE

COVID-19 coronavirus: How is it affecting football? Premier League, Champions League, Euro 2020 updates and more

Steven Gerrard is proving himself as a manager in Europe - so why aren't his Rangers side up to it domestically?

It's easy to want to hate RB Leipzig – but it's a plastic club that still treats its fans right