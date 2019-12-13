Dyche full of admiration for Bruce and backs him to succeed at Newcastle

Burnley manager Sean Dyche has praised the work of rival boss Steve Bruce ahead of facing Newcastle at Turf Moor on Saturday.

The Clarets head into the home fixture following a 5-0 defeat at Tottenham last weekend, but know it will not be easy to bounce back against the Magpies.

Newcastle, under new manager Bruce, are 11th in the table on 22 points and have enjoyed an upturn in results of late, which has led to the 58-year-old Geordie receiving plenty of praise.

But for Dyche, it is no surprise despite the initial criticism which came the way of the Magpies chief when he replaced Rafa Benitez in the summer.

He told reporters: “Newcastle are a big club, they have spent some money and changed manager, with an outgoing manager who is very popular and an incoming manager who is growing in popularity for the right reasons.

“Steve is doing a great job in tough circumstances, but he is certainly someone who can handle that job, I’m certain of that.”

Dyche went on to reveal the help he has received from Bruce, stretching back to the 48-year-old’s time in charge of Watford during the 2011-12 season.

He added: “From a management point of view, I certainly wouldn’t be doubting Steve.

“It was a tough task in a different way because of the outgoing manager, but I wouldn’t doubt him as a manager. I am a big fan of his, he has been very kind and helpful to me down the years going back to my Watford days.

“A top fella, both on and off the pitch and he certainly knows his stuff and off the pitch, he is a very humble and helpful voice when you need a bit of advice. My impression and opinion of him is he is one of the best around.”

Burnley will hope to halt their run of three straight defeats on Saturday, which has seen them concede 11 goals during that period.

After watching his team ship five at Jose Mourinho’s Spurs last weekend, Dyche then had a shock encounter with the Portuguese coach the following day after he stayed in London overnight.

“Strangely, after a bad day for us, a bad result that’s for sure, the next day, with nine-odd million people in London, I bump into Jose Mourinho,” he revealed.

“That was a strange moment, for him and me. But we were both correct because he said they were very good, which they were, and I said we weren’t so we were both correct. Anyway, it was just a life moment that I thought was quite interesting.

“I spoke to him more than I have before, ever. We had a good 10 minutes and he was very polite, very kind to my family. It was an interesting moment in a city of nine-odd million people.

“I was on my way to Poundstretcher by the way – he was on his way to Harrods!”