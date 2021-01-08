Eamonn Brophy leaves ahead of Kilmarnock’s game with Hamilton

Kilmarnock allowed Eamonn Brophy to move to St Mirren on loan ahead of the visit of Hamilton on Saturday.

The 24-year-old Scotland international earlier signed a pre-contract with the Buddies to join them in the summer.

Midfielder Gary Dicker and defenders Zeno Rossi, Ross Millen and Calum Waters remain out through injury.

Accies boss Brian Rice added Brian Easton to his lengthy list of absentees after the veteran defender suffered a knock in last week’s Lanarkshire derby win against Motherwell.

Goalkeeper Ryan Fulton could make his return from a groin injury at Rugby Park, however.

Scott Martin, who has missed four games, was expected to be back in the squad to face Well but did not make an appearance. Marios Ogkmpoe (knee), Will Collar (knee), Shaun Want (thigh), David Templeton (groin) and Lewis Smith (hamstring) are still out.