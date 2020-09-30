eBay Brand Outlet sale: The three best deals for football fans

Sale season is upon us, and the eBay Brand Outlet is the first to be offering big money off.

Amazon Prime Day is coming in mid-October, and then Black Friday will be just around the corner.

But until 10am, this Friday, October 2, you can get up to 70% off brands and outlets including Adidas, Under Armor, and JD Sport.

We'll let you browse for things you might be most interested in, but we picked out the top money off deals for football fans here.

1. Adidas Mers X Tango 18.3 trainer

(Image credit: Adidas / eBay)

RRP: £69.99

Sale price: £43.94

These are the classic Adidas trainers, with the unmistakable Predator look, for playing football away from more formal environments. If you're playing on the street, on astroturf, or even grass if you're not playing a full XI vs XI game, you need a pair of decent astroturf trainers.

For most players, this is what you'll wear to play football 99% of the time, so saving over £25 on a pair is an absolute steal.

Buy Adidas astroturf trainers with 37% off

2. Under Armour Magnetico Select boots

(Image credit: eBay / Under Armor)

RRP: £60

Sale price: £44.95

A pair of firm ground moulded football boots for when you're playing in a slightly more formal setting.

Under Armor boots are good enough for Trent Alexander-Arnold, Memphis Depay and, er, Granit Xhaka, so they should be good enough for you.

These are genuine leather, so they're built to last; they're plan black, so won't ever look outdated; and they're 25% off. Not bad.

Buy Under Armor football boots here

(Image credit: eBay)

RRP: £105

Sale price: £95

Long locked down winter months may be ahead of us, and you'll need all the help you can get to keep both your fitness and your close-ball controls up to scratch.

You might not be able to meet up with your mates for a kickabout soon enough, and if any new rules happen, the prices on kit like this will likely go through the roof – so getting a tenner off now is worth a purchase.

Buy a Flick Urban Training Aid now