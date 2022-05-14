Eden Hazard will be at Real Madrid next season, says Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti insists Eden Hazard is staying at the club this summer.

Hazard has been limited to just 65 appearances for Real Madrid in three seasons following a big-money move from Chelsea in 2019 and the 31-year-old has been strongly linked with an exit this summer.

But Ancelotti says the Belgian attacker wants to prove himself in Spain after an injury-interrupted spell at the Santiago Bernabeu so far.

"His plan is quite clear," the Italian told reporters on Saturday.

"He's staying and he's doing so with a lot of motivation because he hasn't had a good time in the last few years and he is keen to show his quality.

"He's staying in order to show his quality."

Real Madrid have already won LaLiga and Hazard could feature on Sunday against Cadiz as Ancelotti rotates his pack ahead of the Champions League final later this month - and Los Blancos having also been in action versus Levante on Thursday.

Asked if Hazard will play, Ancelotti said: "I think so. There are a lot of games, there is tiredness, there will be rotations even if this year there haven't been a lot.

"They could all have opportunities. Being a starter at a big club is difficult for everyone, not just for the players who play less. I still think that quality is more important than the amount of minutes they play.

"This year we have the clear example fo Rodrygo, who hasn't played a lot of minutes, but has shown his quality and made the difference when he has."