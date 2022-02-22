Edinson Cavani out of Atletico Madrid clash

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United – Premier League – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Edinson Cavani will miss Manchester United’s Champions League trip to Atletico Madrid.

The 35-year-old has missed three matches with a groin complaint that manager Ralf Rangnick says will also rule him out of the round of 16 first leg in Spain.

Eric Bailly has been out recently with an ankle injury and Mason Greenwood remains suspended by the club.

Provisional squad: De Gea, Henderson, Heaton, Grant, Wan-Bissaka, Dalot, Maguire, Lindelof, Bailly, Varane, Jones, Shaw, Telles, McTominay, Matic, Fred, Mejbri, Pogba, Fernandes, Lingard, Mata, Sancho, Elanga, Rashford, Ronaldo.

