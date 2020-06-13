Edouard seals Scottish Football Writers’ award
By PA Staff
Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard has been crowned the Scottish Football Writers’ Association player of the year.
The 22-year-old saw off competition from team-mate Callum McGregor, Rangers forward Alfredo Morelos and Dundee United striker Lawrence Shankland.
The Frenchman netted 28 goals for Celtic last season including 22 in 27 league matches.
9 in a row 🏆💚🍀 #LVDApic.twitter.com/eYanGFUOLL— Odsonne Edouard (@Oedouard22) June 11, 2020
It is the seventh year in a row that a Celtic player has won the award and Edouard follows Kris Commons, Craig Gordon, Leigh Griffiths, Scott Sinclair, James Forrest and Scott Brown in claiming the prize.
Griffiths took the trophy on the previous occasion the award did not end up at Celtic Park, winning it in 2013 while playing for Hibernian.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.