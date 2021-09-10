Efe Ambrose joins St Johnstone

St Johnstone have moved to strengthen their defence by signing Efe Ambrose ahead of Saturday’s cinch Premiership showdown with Rangers.

The 32-year-old Nigerian has been a free agent since leaving Livingston in the summer and Saints have offered him a deal following the departure of captain Jason Kerr and injury to fellow centre-back Liam Gordon.

Ambrose, a former Celtic and Hibernian player, could make his debut against champions Rangers at McDiarmid Park.