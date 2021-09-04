Emma Hayes believes England head coach Sarina Wiegman can benefit Fran Kirby

New England Women’s head coach Sarina Wiegman could help to find a “better management” of Fran Kirby while on international duty, according to her Chelsea manager Emma Hayes.

Kirby was the stand-out performer for Chelsea in the Women’s Super League last season, scoring 16 goals with 11 assists as the Blues edged out Manchester City to win the title.

The forward’s return to form followed a lengthy period of rehabilitation after she was sidelined from November 2019 having been diagnosed with pericarditis.

Our 2021/22 season gets underway tomorrow! 🤩— Chelsea FC Women (@ChelseaFCW) September 4, 2021 See more

Hayes hopes the arrival of former Holland boss Wiegman can help get the best out of Kirby for both country and club as the Lionesses build towards the Euro 2022 finals on home soil.

“Fran is so driven, ambitious and competitive, she comes in every day with the desire to keep getting better,” said Hayes, whose Chelsea side open their new WSL campaign at Arsenal on Sunday.

“I think she can have another great season and a great Euros. I am hoping with Sarina in charge, that there will be a better management of Fran Kirby at the national team level.

“I think that is something they haven’t got right at any point. Hopefully if they do that we will see the best of her in a national team shirt.”

Hayes added: “They have to manage her loading and things like that, they just haven’t found the right formula for her.”