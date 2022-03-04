Emma Hayes not worried about Chelsea Women future with club up for sale

Emma Hayes insists she has no concerns over the future of Chelsea Women with the club up for sale.

Owner Roman Abramovich, after almost two decades at the Stamford Bridge helm, announced his intention to sell the club this week amid the fallout of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

But, ahead of Chelsea’s final against Manchester City in the Women’s Continental Tyres League Cup on Saturday, Hayes gave a bullish response to questions about the possible impact on her side.

Emma Hayes is not concerned about the future of Chelsea Women following Roman Abramovich’s decision to sell the club (Chelsea Football Club handout)

“Chelsea has been a hugely successful club in my time here and I think Chelsea will continue to be a hugely successful club,” she said.

“It’s really difficult worldwide, there’s a war going on. It’s a really difficult time for everybody. It’s not specific for Chelsea. However, I’m the football manager, that’s my job, my job is to prepare the team for Saturday and all of my focus and attention has been on doing that.”

Petr Cech, Chelsea’s technical and performance advisor, spoke to the club’s players and staff, and Hayes said: “It’s business as usual. Chelsea have amazing people across the club leading in all sections. Nothing’s changed.

“What I know is this section is fully embedded into the club and, whatever happens in the future for Chelsea, the only people that are going into the club are people who want success.

“So having success for women’s teams, men’s teams, academy teams; that’s a fabulous attribute and I expect everything to remain the same going forward.”

Defender Millie Bright insisted the squad’s focus would be fully on the final, where Chelsea are looking to make it a hat-trick of titles.

“Everyone’s aware of the situation, I don’t think it’s something that can go unseen,” said the England star. “But, for us, when we come into this Chelsea environment, we have to remain 100 per cent focused on the game and that’s the final tomorrow and lifting that trophy and playing to our best levels.”

The final will be played at AFC Wimbledon’s Cherry Red Records Stadium, and City boss Gareth Taylor raised an eyebrow at the proximity to Chelsea.

“It’s a bit strange the location if I’m honest,” he said. “You’d think it would probably be a little bit more central but this was decided a long time ago. It probably couldn’t be any closer to Chelsea than actually playing at Chelsea.”

Manchester City manager Gareth Taylor (centre) will lead his side into action in the Women’s Continental Tyres League Cup on Saturday (Martin Rickett/PA)

Hayes dismissed the idea it was any sort of advantage for her side, saying: “It’s neutral for us. We haven’t trained on it. In fact I’ve never even been there.

“I’m looking forward to it. Happy to hear it’s sold out. Two top teams that always have closely-fought games and I hope we continue to follow in that rich vein that will provide I think real spectacle for a final.”

Chelsea have Magda Eriksson available while Maren Mjelde will be on the bench a year after suffering a serious knee injury, although she is unlikely to come on. Erin Cuthbert and Melanie Leupolz miss out.

Vicky Losada is no stranger to a goal in the #ContiCup 👀— Barclays FA Women's Super League (@BarclaysFAWSL) March 3, 2022 See more

City are waiting on Vicky Losada, who picked up a knock against Manchester United last weekend. Laura Coombs returns but the game is likely to come too soon for Chloe Kelly.

Taylor’s side are on an upward trend after a very difficult first half of the season with injuries, and he said: “It’s a real testament to us and how we’ve stuck to our principles and really worked our way out of a storm.

“We’re still missing a few key players, but things have been really healthy over the last couple of months in terms of the way we’ve played, the way we’ve applied ourselves, the performances we’ve put in, and we’re looking forward to the weekend.

“It’s a great opportunity for us to lift a trophy going up against a really tough opponent, but it’s a game we’re ready for.”