England cruise past Ukraine to reach Euro 2020 semi-finals

England reached the Euro 2020 semi-finals as Harry Kane struck twice in a comfortable victory over Ukraine in Rome.

As quarter-final ties go this was a fairly straightforward evening for the Three Lions, who ran out 4-0 winners at the Stadio Olimpico and will meet Denmark in the last-four.

Kane got the night off to a fine start with an early strike before heading in his second shortly after Harry Maguire had doubled the lead immediately following half-time.

The fourth came courtesy of substitute Jordan Henderson, who broke his England goalscoring duck to seal a fine team performance.

Having made the semi-finals at the 2018 World Cup, Gareth Southgate will be hoping his side go one better as they prepare to face Denmark at Wembley on Wednesday night.