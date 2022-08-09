England star Rachel Daly signs for Aston Villa
By PA Staff published
Aston Villa have signed European champion and England international Rachel Daly on a three-year contract.
The versatile Lioness played left-back in Sarina Wiegman’s Euro 2022-winning side but can also play higher up the pitch, with Villa manager Carla Ward intending to use her talents up front.
Harrogate-born Daly, 30, makes her return to England after playing for the Houston Dash in America’s NWSL, with previous spells at Leeds, Lincoln Ladies and West Ham.
We just won the euros pic.twitter.com/axRebQNtVA— Rachel Daly (@RachelDaly3) July 31, 2022
Ward said: “This is a big signing for us and one we’ve worked hard on completing. Rachel is a top forward and a proven goalscorer.
“Having performed admirably at full-back this summer, she showed us that she is a player you simply need in your team.
“But for us, she is a forward and we can’t wait to see her scoring goals.”
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.