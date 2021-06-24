England v Germany – How the two teams fare in major competitions

England will face old foes Germany in the last 16 of Euro 2020.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at their past record.

Head to head

How England and Germany compare (PA graphic)

Despite England’s history of major tournament exits to their long-time rivals, the two sides’ head-to-head record is remarkably equal.

Thirty-two previous meetings in all competitions, including friendlies, have brought 13 wins apiece with six draws.

Restricting the sample to major tournaments makes it four wins to three in Germany’s favour across World Cups, European Championships and qualifying for each event. The four remaining games were drawn, though that includes Germany’s penalty shoot-out wins in the semi-finals of the 1990 World Cup and via current England coach Gareth Southgate’s miss at Euro 96.

The most recent competitive meeting came at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, with Germany winning 4-1 as aggrieved England fans pointed to Frank Lampard’s would-be equaliser at 2-1 being wrongly chalked off despite comfortably crossing the line.

European Championship record

Euro 96 was one of three wins for Germany in the competition’s history (PA)

Germany’s record in their 12 previous European Championship appearances has a remarkable symmetry to it.

They have won the tournament on three occasions, in 1972, 1980 and 1996, and reached three more finals and three semi-finals, with three group-stage eliminations to complete the pattern.

England’s best performances saw them reach the semi-finals in 1968 – losing to Yugoslavia before beating the Soviet Union in the third-placed play-off – and in the aforementioned 1996 tournament on home soil.

They reached the quarter-finals in 2004 and 2012 and this same last-16 stage in 2016, the only previous tournament under the current format, with their other four finals appearances ending at the group stage.

Major trophies

Germany celebrate with the World Cup trophy in 2014 (Mike Egerton/PA)

In addition to their three European Championships, Germany’s shirts sport four stars above their crest to represent their World Cup wins in 1954, 1974, 1990 – all as West Germany – and 2014.

The 2017 Confederations Cup completes an impressive trophy haul on the big stage, with four World Cup runner-up finishes and four third places to boot.

England can point to only the 1966 World Cup at senior level – though a repeat of that 4-2 win against the same opposition would have fans dreaming of further glory and an end to ’55 years of hurt’.