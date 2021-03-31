England v Poland live stream: how to watch the World Cup 2022 qualifiers wherever you are in the world

England v Poland live stream, ITV, Wednesday 31st March, 7:45pm BST

England welcome Poland to Wembley on Wednesday night, with Gareth Southgate’s team looking for a third straight win at the start of their World Cup 2022 qualification campaign.

The Three Lions came away from Sunday’s potentially tricky trip to Albania with a 2-0 win, having cruised to a 5-0 victory at home to San Marino on Thursday.

Captain Harry Kane returned to the side in Tirana and opened the scoring with his 33rd England goal, before Mason Mount’s second-half strike sealed the three points. There was also a return to international action for Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw after two-and-a-half-years away.

Poland are likely to be England’s toughest opponents in Group I. The two nations last met in qualifying for the 2014 World Cup, with England winning 2-0 at Wembley after a 1-1 draw in Warsaw. After missing out on that tournament, Poland ended their 12-year absence from the finals by making it to Russia in 2018.

Having come from 3-0 and 3-2 down to draw 3-3 away to Hungary in their opening qualifier, the Poles cruised to a 3-0 home win over Andorra on Sunday. Robert Lewandoski scored three of the six goals, but the man widely considered to be the best striker in the world right now will miss Wednesday’s game with a knee injury.

Southgate opted for a back four against San Marino and Albania but may be minded to revert to a back three to counter Poland’s front two. Nick Pope has been filling in for the injured Jordan Pickford in goal, but concerns about his distribution could open the door for Dean Henderson to win a first competitive cap.

Poland, meanwhile – who are coached by former Portugal international and ex-Swansea and Leicester boss Paulo Sousa – could hand a second cap to Karol Swiderski in Lewandoski’s absence, with the PAOK striker having scored on his debut against Andorra. Leeds midfielder Mateusz Klich remains out of contention after testing positive for Covid before the draw with Hungary.

Kick-off is at 7:45 BST and the game is being shown live on ITV in the UK.

