England vs Denmark: Lineups confirmed for Euro 2020 semi-final
By Mark White
Bukayo Saka is recalled for England against Denmark, as the Euro 2020 semi-finals continue
England vs Denmark kicks off at 8pm as the Euro 2020 semi-finals draw to a close - and the big news is that Bukayo Saka has been recalled following injury concerns ahead of the Ukraine game.
Elsewhere in the lineup, Mason Mount starts alongside Rice and Phillips in midfield, while Kyle Walker and Luke Shaw flank the central defenders.
It's a back four again for Gareth Southgate, who deployed a 3-4-3 formation against Germany in the last-16.
Denmark, meanwhile, stick with their tried and tested 3-4-3.
England
4-3-3
Pickford
Walker
Stones
Maguire
Shaw
Phillips
Rice
Mount
Saka
Sterling
Kane
Denmark
4-4-2
Schmeichel
Stryger
Kjaer
Vestergaard
Christensen
Damsgaard
Hojbjerg
Delaney
Maehle
Braithwaite
Dolberg
