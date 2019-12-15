Erling Braut Haaland chooses Manchester United as his next club - report

Erling Braut Haaland has been the breakout star of the season, with clubs all over Europe waiting in the wings to sign the Norwegian striker.

However, according to the Star on Sunday, Haaland has told Ole Gunnar Solskjaer that his first choice is to move to Manchester United, to reunite with the manager he had at Molde.

Haaland, who is reportedly available for £20million, reportedly visited both Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig last week, but a meeting with Solskjaer in Austria persuaded him a move to the Premier League is the right choice.

Haaland's form has been nothing short of sensational this season, with 28 goals scored in 22 games across all competitions. His agent, Mino Raiola, is reportedly keen for him to keep his options open amid interest from several other clubs, including Juventus.

Should he join the Red Devils, he would provide instant competition for Marcus Rashford, who's been leading the line for United this season. However, Solskjaer has said that any competition for places would only be good for the United academy product. Speaking to TalkSport, he said:

“I was a player here for 11 years and I can’t tell you how many strikers we signed that were supposedly going to take my place in the team or in the squad.

“That’s the challenge of being at Manchester United. You are never, ever guaranteed to play every game unless you perform to the absolute best of your ability.

“That’s down to Marcus, in the end, but what I would say is that he wants this squad to be as strong as possible.

“We all want to win games, we all want to win trophies and you don’t do that with 11 players.”

