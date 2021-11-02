Erling Haaland could be about to snub Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, in favour of remaining at Borussia Dortmund.

The prolific Norwegian, who has scored 49 goals in as many BVB games, has a release clause below £70m next summer - yet according to one of the frontrunners for his services, he's not going to leave Signal Iduna Park.

Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge recently wrote in his column in Bild, “I recently had an espresso with my ex-colleague Aki Watzke in Munich.

“He told me that he was very optimistic that Haaland would still play for Borussia Dortmund next season.”

Dortmund head of first-team football Sebastian Kehl has agreed, too - saying that he's willing to bet money on Haaland remaining at the Yellow and Black.

“Of course, we are trying to give him the feeling that Borussia Dortmund continues to be a top address for him and that he can still develop here," Kehl said.

“The decision has not yet been made, but I would bet €100 (on him staying).”

Haaland has been a big target for a host of clubs ever since bursting through at Red Bull Salzburg. Manchester United bid for the striker during his time there - since Ole Gunnar Solksjaer knows him from the pair's time at Molde - only for agent Mino Raiola to suggest his client move to the Bundesliga for his development instead.

In recent moves, Chelsea have emerged as a frontrunner for the striker's services before re-signing Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan. With Thomas Tuchel keen for more firepower up front, however, they can't be ruled out from landing Haaland, too.

Real Madrid have also said to be interested in the no.9 as a long-term replacement for Karim Benzema, while Manchester City were said to be interested in Haaland as an option to fill their void up front, too.

Robert Lewandowski sparked rumours that Haaland could well replace him at the Allianz Arena when he announced in the summer that he could well seek a new challenge away from Bayern, potentially next summer.