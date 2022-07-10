Erling Haaland on why he chose Manchester City: "I just had the feeling in my stomach"

Erling Haaland has opened up on his decision to join Manchester City (opens in new tab), explaining how he "just had the feeling" for the Premier League champions.

The striker was speaking at an unveiling event at the Etihad stadium on Sunday, where fans also welcomed fellow summer arrivals Kalvin Phillips and Stefan Ortega (as well as Julian Alvarez, who signed in January but initially remained with River Plate on loan). He said (opens in new tab):

"I just had the feeling in my stomach and the feeling [for] the way they play, everything... I had the feeling for City.

"It is a big challenge. It is a new country, a new league, new coach, new everything - so it is a big challenge, but I know how it is to come to a new club; I have done it a couple of times before. I am really looking forward to it."

Haaland was linked with seemingly every top club in Europe at one point or another, but City ultimately won the race to sign him from Borussia Dortmund (opens in new tab).

The 21-year-old Norway star banged in 86 goals in 89 appearances for the Black and Yellows, having burst onto the scene with Red Bull Salzburg.

In March last year, Haaland became the youngest and fastest player to score 20 Champions League goals - reaching the milestone in just 14 games.

Haaland will wear the number 9 shirt for Pep Guardiola's side and follow in the footsteps of his father Alfie - who featured 47 times for City in the early 00s.