Trending

Euro 2020: Belgium v Portugal line-ups are out

By

Bruno Fernandes is dropped again for Portugal, as they face Belgium in Euro 2020's last-16

Bruno Fernandes
(Image credit: PA)
JUMP TO:

The line-ups for Belgium v Portugal at Euro 2020 are out - and Manchester United's talisman Bruno Fernandes is once again omitted.

Portugal stick with the 4-3-3 that earned them a draw against France, bringing in Diogo Dalet at right-back and Joao Paulinha into the side. 

Belgium, meanwhile, go for the 3-4-3 formation that Roberto Martinez has favoured throughout this tournament. Veteran centre-back Thomas Vermaelen earns a start in the centre of the back three.

Belgium's iconic front three of Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku and Eden Hazard all start. 

Belgium

3-4-3

1. Courtois 

2. Alderweireld
3. Vermaelen
5. Vertonghen

15. Meunier
8. Tielemans
6. Witsel
16. T. Hazard

7. De Bruyne
9. Lukaku
10. E. Hazard

Portugal

4-3-3

1. Patricio 

20. Dalot
3. Pepe
4. Dias
5. Guerreiro

16. Sanches
26. Palhinha
8. Moutinho

10. Bernardo
7. Ronaldo
21. Jota