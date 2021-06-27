Euro 2020: Belgium v Portugal line-ups are out

The line-ups for Belgium v Portugal at Euro 2020 are out - and Manchester United's talisman Bruno Fernandes is once again omitted.

Portugal stick with the 4-3-3 that earned them a draw against France, bringing in Diogo Dalet at right-back and Joao Paulinha into the side.

Belgium, meanwhile, go for the 3-4-3 formation that Roberto Martinez has favoured throughout this tournament. Veteran centre-back Thomas Vermaelen earns a start in the centre of the back three.

Belgium's iconic front three of Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku and Eden Hazard all start.

Belgium

3-4-3

1. Courtois

2. Alderweireld

3. Vermaelen

5. Vertonghen

15. Meunier

8. Tielemans

6. Witsel

16. T. Hazard

7. De Bruyne

9. Lukaku

10. E. Hazard

Portugal

4-3-3

1. Patricio

20. Dalot

3. Pepe

4. Dias

5. Guerreiro

16. Sanches

26. Palhinha

8. Moutinho

10. Bernardo

7. Ronaldo

21. Jota