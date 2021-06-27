Euro 2020: Belgium v Portugal player ratings

European Championship holders Portugal have been dumped out of Euro 2020 by Belgium in Seville.

A Thorgan Hazard first-half stunner was enough to settle the last-16 tie, as the Red Devils appeared to lose both Eden Hazard and Kevin De Bruyne to injury during the game, before battling to hold onto their lead.

With Portugal's reign over, Cristiano Ronaldo has probably bowed out of the Euros for the last time. He does so as the all-time record scorer in the competition - but couldn't better Ali Daei's all-time record for the most goals scored at international level in the men's game.

Belgium

Thibaut Courtois: 8

Dependable as ever. The Real Madrid keeper was imperious in the Belgian goal, making a couple of big saves and commanding his area nicely.

Toby Alderweireld: 7

The entire back three were magnificent. Alderweireld on the right-hand side perhaps had the hardest job with Guerreiro, Ronaldo, Jota and later Felix breathing down his neck but the Tottenham man held up.

Thomas Vermaelen: 8

On the whole, you'd never guess that Vermaelen has essentially semi-retired off to Vissel Kobe in the same side as Andres Iniesta. The former Arsenal and Barcelona man was solid in between the more athletic Alderweireld and Vertonghen - not that such athleticism says much. Positionally, he's matured like a malbec.

Jan Vertonghen: 8

In some ways, Vertonghen had the least work to do in Belgium's aged back three as the man without a goal threat on his side; in others, he received less defensive support on his side. Either way, he was sturdy and didn't put a foot wrong.

Thomas Meunier: 7

Meunier marshalled Guerreiro for most of the game, showing the more disciplined side of his game. He quietly went on about his task and didn't offer too much going forward.

Youri Tielemans: 7

Long the burgeoning prince of Belgian football, Tielemans is starting to blossom into one of the finest midfielders in the world. This was not his game, in truth, as the Leicester City man wasn't the dictatorial heartbeat of the side, instead tasked with more of the defensive side of the game. He was great, as usual.

Axel Witsel: 7

Dominant and professional. Portugal opted for that three in midfield - like they did against France - to dominate the centre of the park but Witsel was wily and hard-working in his defensive work. A strong performance.

Thorgan Hazard: 8

What a finish. Hazard the younger isn't a natural full-back by any means but he offered superb thrust and a reliable overlap for his big bro all evening.

Kevin De Bruyne: 7

Conducted the orchestra with his usual aplomb in the first half. Eden Hazard was the danger man all evening, leaving KDB to more of a support role. Disappointing for the contest that he didn't make the second half.

Romelu Lukaku: 7

A different kind of evening for the Inter hitman, who didn't have to hold up play in a possession-based system but stretch play on the counter for Belgium.

Eden Hazard: 8

It seems strange to suggest a 30-year-old rolled back the years - but this was every inch a vintage Eden Hazard performance that we have seldom seen since the wide man's move to Real Madrid. The Red Devils' captain was an artist in tight spaces for his side and the Portuguese defence couldn't get close to him.

SUBSTITUTES

Dries Mertens: 7

Not exactly the kind of game that Mertens would have wanted to come onto the field for, as the Napoli man was forced to dig deep, stay disciplined and stem the flow of pale green Portuguese shirts rushing forward. He did nothing wrong but didn't sparkle.

Yannick Carrasco: 7

Perhaps could have added a second. Carrasco offered fresh energy and was good throughout the second half.

Leander Dendoncker: -

An extremely late substitute to preserve goalscorer Thorgan Hazard's legs.

Portugal

Rui Patricio: 5

Arguably at fault for the goal with his positioning. Didn't have anything else to do all game to redeem himself.

Diogo Dalot: 6

Started really brightly for the Portuguese, in for Nelson Semedo from the start. Got a stupid booking in the second half for kicking the ball away though, which kind of summed up his game: frustrating and constantly trying to keep the Hazard brothers on a leash.

Pepe: 6

Looked his titanic self in the first half - and then we saw the Incredible Hulk side of his personality with his petulant yellow card in the second.

Ruben Dias: 6

Had his header have been a little less clean, he might have beaten Courtois. A disappointing tournament for the Manchester City defender, who didn't have any work to do after the Belgium goal.

Raphael Guerreiro: 7

Faultless as an overlap in the first half, his job became immeasurably more difficult as one of the more prominent creators in a toothless Portuguese attack. Can hold his head higher than others.

Renato Sanches: 7

A shining star, whatever's going on around him. Sanches's drive and dynamism in the centre of the park was integral to getting the Portuguese forward.

Joao Palhinha: 4

In for Danilo from the off, he'll best be remembered in his game for injuring De Bruyne. Palhinha's role became redundant as soon as Portugal ramped up the pressure to chase the game.

Joao Moutinho: 4

The Wolves man looked his age tonight. Given the task of dictating play, Moutinho was anonymous up against a more physical, capable midfield.

Bernardo Silva: 4

An unbelievably disappointing evening for the Manchester City playmaker. Opposite clubmate Kevin De Bruyne, the differences were vast, as Bernardo shrunk in the spotlight and struggled to create.

Cristiano Ronaldo: 6

Looked capable of creating something when he wasn't lurking in the box for an opportunity. The free-kick he smashed into the Belgian wall was a sliding doors moment: perhaps if he'd whipped it in like he did against Spain at the 2018 World Cup, he'd have led Portugal to victory.

Diogo Jota: 6

Another evening in which Diogo Jota hasn't convinced his international doubters. The Liverpool forward looked dangerous, his movement was superb but he just didn't get the space to make a difference.

SUBSTITUTES

Bruno Fernandes: 6

A tournament that will take some of the shine off of Bruno Fernandes's reputation, the Manchester United man offered precious little when he came on. It's not wholly his fault, either: Portugal just haven't found a way to get him and Ronaldo clicking together.

Joao Felix: 6

Had a couple of opportunities to break the deadlock and as Roy Keane correctly pointed out on ITV, you'd want more for a nine-figure footballer.

Andre Silva: 7

Silva is perhaps unlucky not to have found more game time at Euro 2020. The Eintracht Frankfurt forward found the ball at his feet a few times, creating a couple of opportunities and being well-foiled by Courtois.

Sergio Oliveira: -

Came on too late to affect proceedings. Just not his tournament.

Danilo Pereira: -

Came on late after being omitted from the first XI. Couldn't make an impact.

