Euro 2020 matchday 19: England take on Germany for quarter-final spot

Gareth Southgate is looking to secure England’s passage through to the last eight with the Euro 2020 knockout phase kicking off for them against Germany in Tuesday’s eagerly anticipated clash.

Much has been made of the clash with Germany, 25 years on from the semi-final Wembley meeting at Euro 96 which the visitors won on penalties.

There has been plenty of negative discussion surrounding England’s group-stage displays, despite the fact they progressed with two wins and a draw to set up Tuesday’s round of 16 clash against Germany.

Joachim Low ponders the possibility of penalties

When England are due to play Germany in a major tournament, there is always the question of penalties, but Low played down the importance of practice.

“In a penalty shootout anything can happen. We were lucky here and there in the past, especially against the English side they were a little bit unlucky, but in terms of nerves it’s a totally different story. You need to have this calmness, this clarity about what you’re going to do there. You can talk about it beforehand but the walk up to the penalty point is a totally different story,” he said.

Gareth Southgate dismisses Euro 96 comparisons

Southgate said his penalty miss at Euro 96 was “irrelevant” heading into Tuesday’s knockout clash against Germany. The Three Lions topped Group D unbeaten and without conceding, but the manager insisted Tuesday is not a chance to exorcise demons, but for his players to add a new chapter to their story.

“This team, I’ve said for a long time, have had so many unique achievements and my focus is on this team and helping them to succeed,” Southgate said in conversation with BBC Radio 5 Live and talkSPORT, “what’s happened for me as a player is totally irrelevant in terms of tomorrow’s game, so of course I’m always motivated to want to win.”

Anxious wait for Low

Low could be without Ilkay Gundogan, Antonio Rudiger and Robin Gosens for the match, with the former suffering from a cranial bruise, while the other two have contracted colds.

“Football is about mistakes. I haven’t seen any player in my whole career that hasn’t made mistakes right throughout teams.”

Luis Enrique excuses Unai Simon’s costly mistake for Croatia’s first goal

Up next

England v Germany (Round of 16, June 29, London, 1700 BST)

Sweden v Ukraine (Round of 16, June 29, Glasgow, 2000 BST)